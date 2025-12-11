ICE Barbie Called Out On Her Lies, Then Lies Again, Then Leaves Early

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem got called out in real time while testifying on national security threats before the House Homeland Security Committee. Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar, who has introduced two articles of impeachment against Trump’s Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, wasn't having any of ICE Barbie's shit today. So he called her out for her lies, and she kept lying.

"Secretary, it is a fact that you ignored federal court orders in March and in May of this year," Thanedar said. Do you plan on ignoring more federal orders?"

"We always comply..." Noem falsely said.

"I'm sick of your lies, and the American people demand the truth," the Michigan Democrat shot back.

"Because you keep saying it doesn't make it true," Noem said.

"I am sick of your lies," Thanedar said. The American people are sick of these lies. American people demand truth."

"America is very happy that finally they have a President in the White House that gets up every day to keep them safe," Noem insisted.

"Madam Secretary, your incompetence and your inability to truthfully carry out your duties as Secretary of Homeland Security, if you're not fired, will you resign?" Thanedar asked.

"Sir, I will consider your asking me to resign as an endorsement of my work," she said.

Noem has been directly implicated in defying a federal court order. That's a fact. And according to polls, America is not happy with Donald Trump's leadership. Democrats need to bring the calm, but considerable energy that Thanedar brought today. Americans are sick of being gaslit. We're told the economy is booming while our wallets are flatlining. On every issue, Trump is declining in the polls, but Noem wants to tell us the shit sandwich we are being served is delicious.

UPDATE: Noem got up and walked out of the hearing without finishing her testimony.