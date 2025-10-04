Department of Homeland Security officials, including puppy killer Kristi Noem, were barred from entering Broadview City Hall to use the bathroom facilities, and she is big mad. Of course, ICE Barbie blamed Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, alleging that he's not cooperating with ICE. And she was with an entourage, including YouTuber Benny Johnson, who was previously secretly funded by Russian state media employees to churn out English-language videos that were “often consistent” with the Kremlin’s “interest in amplifying U.S. domestic divisions to weaken U.S. opposition” to Russian interests.

Meanwhile, Johnson was getting a chubby reporting on Noem's Illinois invasion by her jackbooted thugs. She tried to use the bathroom to do her pee thing, presumably after her latest puppy kill, but that didn't work out.

Look at Johnson in his Big Boy uniform:

I remember when I used to go out with the police on patrols and raids. Because it was a part of my job. What is this cosplaying bullshit? Did you get that uniform at a Spencer’s store? https://t.co/67yPFOzSwg — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 3, 2025

"You cannot (come inside)," an employee told Noem as she tried to enter the premises with her massive entourage.

"Interesting," she said while looking at Johnson's camera. "That's what Governor Pritzker says it's cooperation and keeping people safe."

"So why wouldn't they let you in?" Johnson asked. "What's been going on here? What's been going on here, Secretary?"

"We're coming to go out and do some operations to pick up some guys with criminal convictions on them, and the city police wouldn't even let us use a restroom," Noem said.

"And you were just blocked by a worker here from the city?" Johnson asked.

"Yes, by a worker at the municipal building here in Broadmoor," Noem replied. "They would not allow us to go in and to use a restroom at the police station. So as much as these local leaders and governors talk about cooperating and having the backs of our law enforcement officers, this is what we have to put up with every single day."

"And all we're doing is getting criminals and terrorists and cartels and gang members off the streets to make families safer here," she insisted. "I'm so proud of our officers that deal with this every single day. They know that America's got their backs, but what they face here every day is real prosecution."

Noem responded on the Bad App, and apparently still hasn't peed.

My team and I were just blocked from accessing the Village of Broadview Municipal Building in Illinois. We were stopping for a quick bathroom break. This is a public building. The Village of Broadview receives at least $1 million in federal funding every year.



Oh, you stupid bow-legged trunt. And why is she so bow-legged? Sounds like she's been straddling Corey Lewandowski again for funsies. Pritzker didn't email employees to tell them not to allow the puppy-killing, adulterous, ICE lady to pee. This is a YOU problem, hon. Bless her heart. We need to ask Gov. Pritzker why he won't let her pee. This sounds like quite the scandal! Or she can go to McDonald's to use the restroom. I wouldn't let Noem or any of her ICE-holes in my home to clean my toilets.