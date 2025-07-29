ICE Barbie Invites Ridicule With Latest Horsey Stunt

Noem never passes up a good photo op, and that's what she did yesterday, riding a horse in Argentina for the assembled photographers and videographers. Ostensibly in Argentina on state business, many speculated it was just a paid holiday for her and boyfriend Corey Lewandowski.

The video posted by Noem to Twitter, Instagram, and other social media doesn't have any audio, so it seemed necessary to add an appropriate soundtrack. (Kacey Musgraves - High Horse)

Source: The Independent



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took the opportunity to play dress-up again as she visited Argentina to sign a new visa-free travel agreement. Speaking to reporters alongside Argentinian officials at the Campo De Mayo military base, Noem sat astride a horse clad in a cowboy hat and belt, plus blue jeans and a black western-style jacket. She promised to "expedite" the easing of visa rules for citizens of the South American country, whose budget-slashing libertarian President Javier Milei is a major ally of President Donald Trump. It is the latest in a long series of sartorial stunts for the former South Dakota governor, who at various times has dressed as a plumber, a welder, a builder, a highway cop, a Border Patrol agent, a firefighter, a coast guard officer, and an ICE agent in tactical gear. The Old West appears to be a favorite touchstone, with Noem once asking her Instagram followers to vote on the best painting of her as a cowgirl even while Texas struggled with devastating floods.

My first time riding an Argentinian bred horse— her name is “Abundance”— she reaffirmed that no hour of life is wasted that is spent in the saddle! pic.twitter.com/M6BfFeaSo2 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 29, 2025

Comments, at least on Twitter, were overwhelmingly negative, as one might expect.

I saw this and couldn’t believe it was real but it is. Kristi Noem riding a horse in Argentina with Corey Lewandowski as her sidekick. While on “official“ business. She posted this nonsense on her official account. 🤦‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/VSdke7S7dk — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) July 29, 2025

And some were downright rude.