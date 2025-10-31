ICE Barbie Refuses Pritzker's Request To Not Ruin Halloween For Trick-Or-Treaters

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asked for some common decency from this administration for the kiddos on Halloween. “Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear," he wrote in a letter to ICE Barbie. No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick or treating in their own neighborhood. Illinois children should not be robbed of their innocence. Let them enjoy a time-honored American tradition safely and peacefully. Please let children be children for one holiday, free from intimidation and fear.”

Her answer? "No."

"A quick final question following up on Chicago, because I know that there are a lot of Chicagoans talking about this right now, because there is a lot of ICE activity, obviously, in that city, And you are making the case, obviously, rightly so," the nice Fox News lady said. "But the governor has asked you specifically to pause immigration enforcement operations in that city."

"So he says that kids can safely celebrate Halloween," she continued. "Do you have any plans to alter activity tomorrow on that day?"

"No, we're going to be out on the streets in full force and increase our activities to make sure kids are safe," Noem said. "Every day in Chicago, we're arresting murderers, child pedophiles, those who have perpetuated assault and pornography against children."

"We're going to be out there to make sure that they can be safe, enjoy the holidays, spend some time with their families, and their neighbors, and their communities," she continued. "And they don't have to be the victim of a crime because of these illegal aliens that are in our country victimizing them."

That's a lot of words for her confirming that she's a stone-cold bitch. So, this administration is ruining Halloween and Thanksgiving. I wonder what they have in store for Christmas. Look, kids, a bit of advice: Don't dress as a dog for Halloween just in case you run into Cruella with her team of ICE-holes. And definitely do not dress up as an Antifa member. She will lose her shit and open fire on you and your 5-year-old trick-or-treating friends.

Here's another clip on that: