ICE Barbie Noem Spending MILLIONS On Gold-Detailed Vehicles

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem apparently thinks that garish accoutrements are a MUST to go along with her $50,000 Rolex watch, her taxpayer-funded globetrotting with her “adviser,” and her rent-free Barbie Dream House mooched off the Coast Guard.

So, while ICE Barbie’s felonious boss and Jeffrey Epstein pal dreams of turning the White House into Versailles, Noem is spending MILLIONS of our taxpayer dollars for gold detailing of her department’s vehicles.

As The Washington Post noted, Noem insists the gold-detailing is “essential,” and urgently needed to dress up her ICE Gestapo as they wastefully occupy the touristy part of Washington, D.C. And no competitive bidding necessary!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking to spend millions of dollars on SUVs and custom, gold-detailed vehicle wraps emblazoned with the words “DEFEND THE HOMELAND,” according to a contractor’s social media post and records that describe the decked-out fleet as urgently needed in President Donald Trump’s stated mission to improve safety on the streets of the District. Government contracting documents made public this week show the agency proposed paying four companies more than $2.4 million: $2.25 million for 25 Chevrolet Tahoes from Hendrick Motorsports in North Carolina and about $174,000 for custom wrapping of Tahoes, Ford Expeditions and other vehicles by three companies, including two in the Washington region. ICE selected the companies without an open bidding process and was required to submit the documents to justify the lack of a full and open competition. In the documents pertaining to the three vehicle-wrapping companies, the agency describes the need for the wraps as urgent and “essential for officers to provide support and a law enforcement presence in DC." The agency also mentions “making the District of Columbia one of the safest cities in the world.”

Who knew that all those law enforcement vehicles in the U.S. driving around without gold detailing have been so hamstrung all these years? Nobody. Because this is a pile of BS, as stinky as Noem's failure to disclose $80,000 of political donations she secretly used to line her own pockets. It’s even stinkier when you compare the gold-detail “urgency” to her delaying of $115 million in pre-approved disaster relief for North Carolina.

I’d love to know what, if anything, the suppliers “donated” to Noem, Trump or Noem’s “adviser,” Corey Lewandowski.

The waste, abuse and possible kickbacks are terrible enough, especially for an administration that allowed government know-nothing Elon Musk to take a chainsaw to federal services the rest of us depend on.

But the biggest crime here, regardless of what the law says, is that this gold-plated grifting is being done while the Trump administration is gutting Medicaid, SNAP benefits, school lunches and just about everything you can think of that benefits hard-working, law-abiding, decent folks.

Noem, Felonious Trump and his entire administration are the government waste products that should be defunded.