Report: Lewandowski Gaming The System To Remain ‘Temporary’ Employee

For a married-to-others pair, Corey Lewandowski and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem seem to be going to extraordinary lengths to stay together “on the job.”

Apparently, somebody high up in the White House has had enough. He, she or they have leaked to Axios the evidence-based suspicion that Noem’s other favorite sexual predator has dodged clocking in so as to keep from hitting the 130-day limit of his “special government employee” appointment. He was appointed shortly after Noem’s January 25th confirmation, as per Axios.

According to Axios’ sources, Lewandowski has been seen entering government buildings without swiping in and avoiding digital “paper trails” on government systems. “It’s fair to say his work is being watched now,” one source told Axios.

We have long reported on Noem’s likely extramarital relationship with the also-married Lewandowski. The two deny it, Axios notes. But they have done just about everything possible to look otherwise, including Noem’s recent “cowgirl” stunt in Argentina while the pair were on a taxpayer-funded jaunt.

“The two have been on two multi-country South America trips and traveled to Poland, Bahrain, Italy, Florida's ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ Los Angeles, an ICE raid in Phoenix, at least one White House event and a visit to Capitol Hill,” Axios tallied.

According to Axios, the White House nixed appointing Lewandowski as Noem’s official chief of staff. So, he took on the job unofficially.

More via Axios:

• On at least one occasion, Lewandowski has introduced himself as Noem's chief of staff, according to the New York Post. • "Everybody's scared sh*tless" of Lewandowski, a former DHS official told Axios." The feeling is that if they go up against Corey, they're going to lose. And I would have to say they're right."

Sorry, Secretary Dog Executioner, your pal’s days at the White House or as your taxpayer-funded travel BFF seem to be numbered.