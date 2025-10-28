DHS Purges ICE Officials For New Emphasis On Meeting Quotas

Kristi Noem’s "alleged" bang thang Corey Lewandowski is the force behind a purge inside Immigration and Customs Enforcement, pushing a nationwide deportation blitz. Five ICE field bosses were yanked from their posts and sent back to headquarters after complaints about lagging removal numbers. Via the Daily Beast:

Inside the Department of Homeland Security, Lewandowski—whose relationship with Noem has been described as D.C.’s “worst-kept secret”—has helped compile a broader list of at least a dozen field leaders to be moved or replaced, with senior Border Patrol officials stepping into ICE posts, according to Fox News Digital. The outlet detailed an unprecedented power shift that sources called “tense” and “combative,” and has pitched two factions against each other.

Vicious, public infighting is always a good sign, amirite?

Border czar Tom Homan, 64, and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons argue for targeted arrests of those with criminal convictions and final orders to leave. On the other hand, Noem, 53, Lewandowski and Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino want high-visibility sweeps to increase daily counts as they try to hit a ‘3,000-a-day’ deportations benchmark set by Donald Trump’s influential deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

We all know Goebbels Miller pulled that number right out of his pasty little ass. And what it means is what we've seen: Innocent people pulled in on fabricated pretexts, just to make those numbers!

Now with twice the cruelty! I'm sure that'll work out just fine for democracy.