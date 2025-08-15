Noem Under Fire For Living Rent-Free At Coast Guard Base

Kristi "Ice Barbie" Noem, Trump's DHS chief, is living rent-free in a house usually occupied by a top Coast Guard official.

The Daily Beast reports, "Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told the Post that Noem decided to move on the base after the Daily Mail published photos of Noem‘s home. McLaughlin said Noem had been “so horribly doxxed and targeted that she is no longer able to safely live in her own apartment” but that Noem is still paying rent at her residence in the Navy Yard area of D.C."

Like Trump, Noem claims a faux emergency and then grifts.

The home is unoccupied after Trump fired and evicted Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda Lee Fagan.

Noem is also using the Coast Guard Gulfstream aircraft, causing consternation within the Coast Guard.

Sen. Chris Murphy blasted Ice Barbie in the Washington Post.