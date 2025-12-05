Grand Juries Will Indict A Ham Sandwich, But Won't Indict Letitia James

There is a famous saying about grand juries, commonly attributed to Solomon Wachtler, a former Chief Judge from the New York Court of Appeals:

District attorneys could get grand juries to "indict a ham sandwich."

Well, I guess the DOJ can't even do that, because they could not convince a grand jury to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud a second time, just 10 days after a federal judge threw the initial charges out.

But, the DOJ can try again, and considering James is one of Trump's top enemies, they surely will. What will happen if they fail a third time?

James put out a statement shortly after the announcement of the massive failure by the DOJ:

“As I have said from the start, the charges against me are baseless. It is time for this unchecked weaponization of our justice system to stop. I am grateful to the members of the grand jury and humbled by the support I have received from across the country. Now, I will continue to do my job standing up for the rule of law and the people of New York.”

Even if the 3rd grand jury does indict, there is still this insane social media from Donald Trump to Pam Bondi (that was probably meant to be a text/email/DM, but Grandpa Sleepypants doesn't really understand technology):

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done."

This opens up a whole "vindictive prosecution" avenue for dismissal.

Let's see what happens...maybe Grandpa will post another message publicly to Pammy directing her what to do next.