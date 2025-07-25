Prosecutors Can't Persuade L.A. Grand Juries To Indict Protesters

A prosecutor had the irate Trump administration appointee on speakerphone outside the grand jury room, and his screaming was audible, witnesses said.
By Susie MadrakJuly 25, 2025

Hmm. So Los Angeles grand juries aren't cooperating with the MAGA script to indict ICE protesters, much to the fury of Trump prosecutors. To bystanders at the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, it sounded as though U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli would not take no for an answer. Via the L.A. Times:

A prosecutor had the irate Trump administration appointee on speakerphone outside the grand jury room, and his screaming was audible, according to three law enforcement officials aware of the encounter who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

The grand jury had just refused to indict someone accused of attacking federal law enforcement officers during protests against the recent immigration raids throughout Southern California, two of the federal officials said.

It was an exceedingly rare outcome after a type of hearing that routinely leads to federal charges being filed.

On the overheard call, according to the three officials, Essayli, 39, told a subordinate to disregard the federal government’s “Justice Manual,” which directs prosecutors to bring only cases they can win at trial. Essayli barked that prosecutors should press on and secure indictments as directed by U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi, according to the three officials.

Court records show the reason for Essayli’s frustration. Although his office filed felony cases against at least 38 people for alleged misconduct that either took place during last month’s protests or near the sites of immigration raids, many have been dismissed or reduced to misdemeanor charges.

Discussion

