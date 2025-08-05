Pam Bondi Announces Grand Jury Investigation Into Obama Officials

Blondi Bondi has directed Justice Department prosecutors to launch a grand jury investigation into whether officials in the Obama administration committed federal crimes when they assessed Russia's actions during the 2016 election. That's according to a senior Trump administration official, Willie Geist said on Morning Joe.

"The move comes after National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard claimed last month top Obama administration officials carried out a, quote, treasonous conspiracy against Donald Trump. She did not offer evidence of that. Gabbard said she is sending criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

"Joining us now, co-host of our fourth hour contributing writer at the Atlantic, Jonathan Lemire and NBC News senior executive editor for national security, David Rohde.

"What crimes are alleged here? and what about the statute of limitations if you can come up with one?"

"We don't know what the crimes are that are alleged here. We don't know who is being targeted and we don't know where this grand jury will sit. And all of that's very concerning. Normally in the prosecution process in this country, no one is indicted. No investigation is announced, or anyone is indicted before a grand jury has heard evidence and a fellow citizen decides this other citizen should be charged with a crime. Here we have an approach where there's sort of a, you know, the director of national intelligence makes a sweeping allegation potentially that the former president of the United States was involved in a treasonous plot," Rohde said.

"And then you have the attorney general announcing that she is launching a criminal investigation of this plot. But again, we don't know."