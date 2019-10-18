Tulsi Fires Back And Proves Hillary Clinton's Tweet Correct

"Hillary warned us."

For the Pantsuit Nation of Hillary Clinton fans, it's a familiar lament as even our most pessimistic expectations of at Trump presidency has been exceeded.

For those on both the right and extreme left, it's a clarion call for anger and rage against the messenger. But as many of us still remember, Hillary warned us.

So when Clinton appears on former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe's podcast, Campaign HQ, and warns that Russia may be grooming someone in the Democratic primary to run as a third-party candidate, things got a bit heated.

The Russians already have their “eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” she said, in an apparent reference to Gabbard. “She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her, so far,” Clinton told David Plouffe, the podcast’s host and the campaign manager for former President Obama’s 2008 campaign. “And that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset,” Clinton added, referring to the 2016 Green Party presidential candidate.

Now, note that she never named Gabbard specifically by name, though she used the "she" pronoun. But proving that EVERYONE knew to whom Hillary was referring, it did not go over well in Gabbard HQ, or among her defenders.

.@TulsiGabbard doesn’t treat people who disagree with her like deplorables, is a combat veteran who enlisted after 9/11, and values free speech and religious freedom. I am baffled by how intensely threatened so many are by her voice in the race. She does it all on her own terms. https://t.co/w7fM2KD9Ui — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 18, 2019

Hillary’s comments about Tulsi just make totally clear how ridiculous the Russia conspiracy crowd has become. The idea @TulsiGabbard is being groomed by the Russians is every bit as fact free and insane as the Crowdstrike Ukraine server theories on the right. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) October 18, 2019

But Tulsi's response really hit all the favorite talking points of the Russian bots we got in 2016.

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

... concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

... powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.



It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

I'd respectfully point out that someone who has hovered consistently around 1 percent in the polls has a lot of nerve to say that the primary is between her and a non-declared candidate, but I'll let Twitter say it for me.

FACT-CHECK: the primary is not between Tulsi Gabbard and Hillary Clinton https://t.co/AWlaJuDteX — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 18, 2019

The genius of Hillary NOT mentioning Gabbard by name is it forced Gabbard to reveal herself. Not only is Gabbard's rant raising money for her primary opponent, she tapped into the 66M Hillary voters still angry about the stolen election. Methinks Gabbard overplayed her hand. — Victoria Brownworth🎃👻💀 (@VABVOX) October 18, 2019

Why is Tulsi Gabbard getting so frantic on Twitter?



Because her presidential bid is Russian out of time. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 18, 2019

You know how many times resisters have said "Hillary warned us" as we descend into hell?



Let's be more alert, so we don't have a repeat.



She's warning us about @TulsiGabbard right now.



Courageous. https://t.co/ZB8MuTnfIk — Brian Hjelle Reality Winner🇺🇸🇵🇷🇲🇽🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@hjelle_brian) October 18, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard is more mad at Hillary Clinton than she is at Donald Trump. — Jason Elias (@Zebop) October 18, 2019

Memo to Tom Perez: Don't you feel proud that you made room on the debate stage for Tulsi Gabbard who just called the 2016 nominee, "the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption"? But your rigid, cockamamie debate rules exiled Steve Bullock and Michael Bennet. Great going. — Walter Shapiro (@MrWalterShapiro) October 18, 2019

I read Tulsi's Twitter rant and with a sigh thought to myself, "Oh good. Another stable genius." — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 18, 2019

I’m no expert, but it seems like a Russian propaganda arm cheering for Tulsi sorta helps make Hillary’s case for her.. https://t.co/lO3VgUiFJW — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) October 18, 2019

Gabbard's views on staying out of Syria aren't the problem. It's her disingenuous positions on LGBTQA and Race issues, and her comfort w/ the MAGA technocrats that's the problem. When most of your cheer squad is the far right & racist left your cover is blown — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) October 18, 2019

All I know is, every time I mention @TulsiGabbard, I get bombarded by comments that using virtually identical words as ones I got in 2016 from accounts since been confirmed to be part of the Russian hacking/disinformation programs. And that is not true of anyone else I mention. https://t.co/7RH5xwTJAL — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 18, 2019

Nat sec watchers have been saying this about Tulsi for quite some time... 🙋🏻‍♀️ Only need to pull a few points from the Dem nominee in key states to hand this election to Trump. https://t.co/qKWekPnWce — Nightmayera Haq (@nayyeroar) October 18, 2019

Putting aside whatever you think of Hillary Clinton, it’s undeniable that Russia views Tulsi Gabbard as a potentially valuable asset. The Russian Embassy has literally tweeted in defense of Tulsi, because she parrots Russian propaganda about Assad’s use of chemical weapons. https://t.co/5MC5vSuPwp — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) October 18, 2019

But you know what's really telling if you are denying being a Russia asset? Bot activity in your favor.

Exclusive: Trollbots who normally amplify Conservative Twitter accounts are tweeting in support of Tulsi Gabbard.



Link 1: https://t.co/NOCsxx9LP7



Link 2: https://t.co/2fgHP7Kbiq pic.twitter.com/hnWJJ1YOQT — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 18, 2019

And you know what doesn't help your "Democratic" bona fides? Running to whine on Tucker Carlson.

Tulsi ditched an Iowa event so she could go cry to Tucker Carlson.



Can we stop pretending she’s a Democrat now? — Salome Strangelove (@salstrange) October 19, 2019