Tulsi Fires Back And Proves Hillary Clinton's Tweet Correct

"Hillary warned us."
For the Pantsuit Nation of Hillary Clinton fans, it's a familiar lament as even our most pessimistic expectations of at Trump presidency has been exceeded.
For those on both the right and extreme left, it's a clarion call for anger and rage against the messenger. But as many of us still remember, Hillary warned us.
So when Clinton appears on former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe's podcast, Campaign HQ, and warns that Russia may be grooming someone in the Democratic primary to run as a third-party candidate, things got a bit heated.
The Russians already have their “eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” she said, in an apparent reference to Gabbard.
“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her, so far,” Clinton told David Plouffe, the podcast’s host and the campaign manager for former President Obama’s 2008 campaign.
“And that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset,” Clinton added, referring to the 2016 Green Party presidential candidate.
Now, note that she never named Gabbard specifically by name, though she used the "she" pronoun. But proving that EVERYONE knew to whom Hillary was referring, it did not go over well in Gabbard HQ, or among her defenders.
But Tulsi's response really hit all the favorite talking points of the Russian bots we got in 2016.
I'd respectfully point out that someone who has hovered consistently around 1 percent in the polls has a lot of nerve to say that the primary is between her and a non-declared candidate, but I'll let Twitter say it for me.
But you know what's really telling if you are denying being a Russia asset? Bot activity in your favor.
And you know what doesn't help your "Democratic" bona fides? Running to whine on Tucker Carlson.