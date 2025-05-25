Five Years Ago Today, George Floyd Was Murdered

Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and killed him.
By John AmatoMay 25, 2025

May 25, 2020 is a dark day in the history of this country, when George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer named Derek Chauvin for using a $20 counterfeit bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store in Minnesota. He was aided by three other officers.

Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for nine and a half minutes until he was dead.

Peaceful and violent protests broke out in Minneapolis. After being convicted of murder, Chauvin's appeals failed. "The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd, and let his 22 1/2-year sentence remain in place."

Trump was in office at the time. He only made things worse.

Since Demented Donald came back, and while he was campaigning, he's done everything he can to support racist cops and to undermine any progress that was made after the Floyd tragedy.

If anything, because Republicans have been overtaken by white and Christian nationalism, things have deteriorated instead of getting better with Trump in charge.

