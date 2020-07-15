Statue Of Slave Trader Edward Colston Replaced With Sculpture Of Black Lives Matter Protester

Really an iconic image, replacing a slave trader with a statue of a Black Lives Matter protester. One hopes the people of Bristol will let it remain in place.

Source: Washington Post



After protesters in Bristol, England, last month toppled a bronze statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader and philanthropist, a photographer captured an iconic image of Britain’s Black Lives Matter movement. In the photo, Jen Reid, a black Bristol resident, stands on Colston’s former perch, her fist raised defiantly into the air.

Now a more permanent likeness of the triumphant protester sits atop the plinth — at least for the moment. Early Wednesday morning, a guerrilla team of artists hoisted a black resin sculpture of Reid onto the spot that once held the slaver’s likeness.

“Being up there, with my fist raised — it was an amazing moment, and this captures it. It gives me goose pimples,” Reid told the Guardian.

The new sculpture — erected without any permission from the government — is likely to inflame anew fierce debates in the United Kingdom, which, like the United States, has been forced to reckon with its history of racism and colonialism by protests that have often targeted monuments and statues.

Colston’s statue was yanked down with a rope on June 7 by a cheering crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters, who then dragged it through the streets and threw it into the harbor.