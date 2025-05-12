Trump Claims Eleven Car Factories Are Being Built: They Are Not

Trump told the press that he has a commitment that eleven car factories are in the process of being built in the U.S after he was asked if he will loosen up his idiotic tariffs against car manufacturers.

Trump lied as usual.

Car manufacturers like Hyundai, Stellantis, and Honda have announced expansion plans at existing facilities rather than new constructions to meet the electric car demand.

Yet, many may never come to fruition.

REPORTER: Mr. President, are you open to negotiating your tariffs on cars, steel, and aluminum with China or any other country?

TRUMP: Well, we're not even talking about that. We're bringing the car business back into this country.

We have commitments, not only commitments. They've already started construction on many plants. In a few cases, they've left Mexico, and in a few cases, they've left Canada. They're not going to build in Canada.

They're going to build here because we have the market and the tariffs have been amazing.

The election and the tariffs, November 5th was a big day. And on top of that, of course, you wouldn't have the tariffs without the election, I guess, if you look at it.

But we have at least 11 committed massive car factories that are going to be built, that are going to be, that are in the process of being built.

And some are going through, some have actually started.

We also have renovations of existing factories where they weren't utilizing the full factory from years gone by, and now they're under full renovation.

They'll be opening up full factories in a very short period of time.

Our car industries, I think we're going to have the number one industry.