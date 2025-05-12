The Chickenshit Media Left An Important Detail Out Of A Huge Scandal

The royal family of Qatar is bribing Donald J. Trump with a lavish $400 million jet to use as Air Force One until the end of his term, when the aircraft will be transferred to his presidential library. In other words, he's keeping it after he leaves office. As reported here, Trump was said to have toured the "flying palace" when it visited Palm Beach in February. And aside from this being a bribe from Qatar, it can
possibly come to Trump wired for sound and video.
ABC News calls the bribe a "gift." The Boeing 747-8 features 10 bathrooms, areas for relaxation, and entertainment, and it's gaudy like Trump's Mar-a-Lago with golden features. Quatar dangled a golden plane before Donald, and he had to have it.
ABC News also reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump's top White House lawyer, David Warrington, concluded it would be "legally permissible" for Donald to accept the lavish aircraft. Still, it is not legal according to the Constitution. However, they allege it is not a bribe because the gift does not hinge on an official act.
Other media sources also left out the word bribe, even though the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause bars anyone holding government office from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title from any “King, Prince, or foreign State” without congressional consent.
It's a flying bribe which should be named Emoluents One. As one Bluesky user wrote, "It's a bribe in plane sight." Others weighed in, too.
Trump must seek Congress’ consent to take this $300 million gift from Qatar. The Constitution is perfectly clear: no present “of any kind whatever” from a foreign state without Congressional permission. A gift you use for four years and then deposit in your library is still a… https://t.co/GmTWK3pFJi
— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) May 11, 2025
Our wannabe King is continuing his corruption in office while thumbing it in our faces.