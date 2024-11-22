As Far As We Know, AG Nominee Pam Bondi Is NOT A Sex Pest

Pam Bondi, Trump's new nominee for Attorney General, has proved her undying loyalty to El Cheato. And as we know, that's all that counts.

She first came to national attention back in 2013 when, as Florida's AG, she was expected to join a multistate lawsuit against Trump University, one of Trump's scams. Instead, one of her campaign PACs got a $25,000 contribution from Trump (which of course he illegally donated from his own foundation and thanks to a complaint filed by CREW, later paid a $2500 fine) and a note from Trump saying, "Dear Pam, you are the greatest!"

6/ Meanwhile, on September 13, 2013, unbeknownst to us, Donald Trump sent one of Bondi's PACs a $25,000 check, misspelling Bondi's name and writing a note: "Dear Pam, You are the greatest!" Florida never joined our case or take any other action against Trump University. — Tristan Snell (@tristansnell.bsky.social) 2024-11-22T03:25:57.694Z

And poof! The more than 20 Florida residents who were victims of Trump's fake university just... disappeared.

So we know exactly what kind of gal she is. It's just a matter of haggling over the price.

Sticking with MAGA has kept the former Democrat in the national spotlight. Via the New York Times:

During her eight-year tenure, she tried unsuccessfully to overturn and weaken the Affordable Care Act, opposed expanding legal protections for the L.G.B.T.Q. community and cultivated a national reputation by supporting anti-human-trafficking efforts. She also drew fire for her fund-raising practices — and for persuading the governor at the time, Rick Scott, to postpone an execution in 2013 because it conflicted with a fund-raiser for her re-election campaign. She later apologized.

After leaving office in 2019, she was hired by Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm with close ties to El Cheato, and registered as a lobbyist for Qatar.

A year later, she joined the team defending the Orange One during his first impeachment, where she accused Joe Biden, then a private citizen, of engaging in corrupt business practices with his son Hunter. (Always projection!) That got her a speaking slot at the RNC later that year.

After Biden won the election, she hit the MAGA circuit to parrot Trump's charges of election fraud. Trump, of course, loved that.

But unlike Matt Gaetz, she is competent. She is an experienced prosecutor who knows how to work the system. We can be sure her "tough on crime" stance will not apply to anyone in Trump World, and that makes her a very dangerous tool.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES!!! Pam Bondi in August 2023, saying on live TV that when Donald Trump wins, he will weaponize the Department of Justice. Matt Gaetz is irrelevant right now. We must focus on the real danger, Pam Bondi. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@calltoactivism.bsky.social) 2024-11-22T03:07:11.209Z

HOLY COW. Pam Bondi was involved in a custody battle with Hurricane Katrina victims over a St. Bernard she adopted in 2005 after the dog was separated from his family during the storm. The family had been trying to find the dog and Bondi refused to return him. — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@mattflammable.bsky.social) 2024-11-22T03:20:22.034Z

3—Trump also helped Bondi's campaign in other ways after she nixed suit, incl. opening Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser. huffingtonpost.com/entry/donald... — Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2024-11-21T23:53:29.599Z