Trump Runs To Fox And Friends To Whine About 'TACO' Nickname

The bronzed up narcissist has been reportedly freaking out over his new "TACO" nickname -- so suddenly Fox & Friends did a segment on it trying to calm Demented Donald and make believe Trump's agenda has been wildly successful.

The three-headed MAGA propaganda machine went into overdrive trying to assuage Grandpa Scrambled-Brains' ego.

It's no coincidence that Sean Duffy's wife led the discussion.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: And Democrats are really off-kilter. They're kind of on their back feet here. They don't know what to do. So they've come up with this really cringy response, which is, um, TACO, okay? Now, first of all, when you have to explain it, which I'm like, I'm going to have to do right now, it's probably a sign it's not the best campaign for them. But anyway, um, this is TACO, which they're trying to say, let's, let's get the, the acronym. It means that Trump is always chickening out. And so here is how they're presenting it on Instagram and all the social media platforms. Here's Eric Swalwell explaining TACO.

After playing a video of Rep. Eric Swalwell eating a taco, the panel jumped back in.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: So if you renegotiate, if you're negotiating and creating deals, they're trying to present it as chickening out. KILMEADE: And the Wall Street Journal started it actually. The Wall Street Journal was at war with the president when it comes to tariffs. JONES: But it's also, you know, respect to them, but they're also wrong when it comes to this right now. Um, the president is getting the best deal for the American people right now. You've already starting to see in the stock markets as well. You see the manufacturing that's being brought back. You see the people that were traditional Democrats that are now on the Republican side of this because he's fighting for them, but also deeper than that. You know, that's the analytical aspect of the Democrats have become so lame.

It was Robert Armstrong from The Financial Times who coined the term, not the Democrats, but it took off and became a proper meme for Demented Donald.

Fox News then played a montage of videos to smear Democrats with what they felt would make Donald happy.

And then the glorification kicked in.

"One of the problems that the Democrats have had with Donald Trump is the fact that after fight, fight, fight, everyone knows he's the bravest man in the world," Campos-Duffy said.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: He's the bravest man in the world. And so they're thinking that using taco and the word chicken on Trump somehow is going to damage or put a dent in that Teflon image he has as a very brave person. Frankly, he is brave to take on tariffs the way he's doing it with China, with all of them. It's working.

Trump ran his campaign by giving his rivals and anyone who disagreed with him awful and ridiculous nicknames. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, he's crying in his McDonald's hamburger.

How does it feel, Taco?