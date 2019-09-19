Fox And Friends Finds New And Embarrassing Ways To Praise Trump

In today's edition of 'losing respect in yourself' to praise Trump: On Fox and Friends this morning, the three presidential fluffers found a new way to falsely aggrandize Trump's ego and it was cringe worthy.

Co-host Steve Doocy discussed a report from the WSJ, in which Trump was asked if he keeps money in his back pocket.

Doocy said, "And he reached in his back pocket and pulled out a great big wad of bills, and they said,' when was the last time you had to pay for anything' and he said, 'It's been a while but I do like to leave tips in hotels' which is what we were talking about the other day."

Co-host Ainsley was very thrilled by this notion.

She then made believe everybody in America had no idea they should leave tips for housekeepers after they check out of the hotel, and only Donald Trump knows this.

Earhardt continued, "Yes, yes, yes, we were saying that many people don't know, you're supposed to leave a tip for the cleaning people."

The horror!

Doocy jumped in, "Especially when you're the president."

Brian Kilmeade said, "Most underappreciated people in the hospitality business."

Ainsley continued, "You know what our generation we really, a lot of people don't use don't use cash they use cards so I'm glad the president does that."

She continued, "Reminds me of my dad, my dad always had cash."

"Always does have cash," she said.

In tomorrow's edition they will praise dear leader for always wearing pants on Air Force One.