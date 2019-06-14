Fox And Friends Attacks Julian Castro After His Fox Town Hall

Trump TV strikes again.

Julian Castro is the latest Democratic candidate for president who thought it was a good idea to "reach out" to the Fox News audience.

As with Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Kirsten Gillibrand before him, Julian Castro performed professionally at his town hall, only to be attacked the next morning by Trump's trio of sycophants on Fox and Friends. Media Matters:

Castro held a town hall on Fox hosted by anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier. The following morning, the hosts of Fox & Friends dutifully began to distort his positions and attack him personally. Co-host Brian Kilmeade hit Castro for “not generating almost any momentum in the polls” before lying that he is “basically for wide-open borders.” Kilmeade then insisted that Castro “goes back in time to 1929” in reference to an immigration policy he mentioned, even though Castro explicitly explained that the policy he was referring to was in place from 1929 up until 2004. Fox & Friends also showed clips that cut Castro off in the middle of his sentences, not allowing for his full policy explanations to be aired.Fox’s reaction is unsurprising and follows a pattern the network has established of hosting Democratic presidential candidates for town halls and then spending the following day twisting the candidate’s positions, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). As Media Matters' Matt Gertz pointed out after Buttigieg's town hall, "the town hall does not exist in a vacuum; Fox is a right-wing propaganda machine that constantly pushes disinformation in order to damage progressives and help conservatives. And within hours ... the network began smearing Buttigieg in an effort that will likely minimize any gains he might have made with its viewers.