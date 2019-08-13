Julián Castro Makes A Small Ad Buy On Fox News, Just For Trump

This a savvy move by Castro. For virtually nothing ($2775), he gets some national attention for his campaign, and probably gets Shitgibbon himself talking and/or tweeting about him.

Smart.

Source: Washington Post

Julián Castro, a Democratic candidate for president, plans to release a television ad Wednesday directly addressing President Trump and faulting his incendiary rhetoric for the massacre in El Paso that left 22 dead and dozens more injured.

The ad, which the campaign will also promote on social media, is targeted specifically at the president. The campaign bought several television spots — a small buy of just $2,775 — throughout the day Wednesday on Fox News in Bedminster, N.J., where Trump is spending the week at his private golf club.

The ad will also appear in the Bedminster area that morning during “Fox & Friends,” a show the president frequently watches.