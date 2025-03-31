Marine Le Pen Sentenced To Prison, Barred From Office For 5 Years

This is a major blow to the French far right.
By Susie MadrakMarch 31, 2025

Now that's how you do it! Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right party, was handed a four-year prison sentence and banned from holding public office for five years by a French court yesterday. Via NBC News:

Until this week, Le Pen had looked like the likeliest winner in France's next presidential election set for 2027, but was found guilty Monday by a court of embezzling European Union funds.

When handing down its sentence, the court said the crimes committed by Le Pen, 56, warranted an immediate ban from public office, Reuters reported.

While Le Pen may yet successfully appeal the sentence — it will not be applied until she has exhausted all avenues of appeal — the four-year sentence, two years of it suspended, and the ban on seeking public office until the end of the decade will come as a massive blow to the French far-right and may spell the end of her political career.

Wow, some countries still have justice systems.

Marine LePen found guilty of embezzlement; barred from running for the French Presidency.

news.sky.com/story/french...

JonZoidberg (@jonzoidberg.xyz) 2025-03-31T11:51:38.783Z

Immigrant found guilty of crime: "This proves immigrants can't be trusted."

Marine LePen found guilty of crime: "This proves courts can't be trusted."

Christian Christensen (@chrchristensen.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T11:37:01.941Z

https://bsky.app/profile/gingerpupgraham.bsky.social/post/3llo2tmmlcs2u

