Is Tom Homan Cashing Checks From Private Prisons?

When Tom Homan signed back on as President Donald Trump’s so-called border czar, he appears to have conveniently forgotten to disclose that he had pocketed money from detention centers he would soon be sending undocumented immigrants to.

According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, Homan worked as a consultant for the Geo Group—which operates a large number of the nation’s immigrant detention centers—for two years prior to taking his latest gig. And while paperwork reportedly shows that he was compensated more than $5,000, Homan isn’t required to disclose how much he made. In other words, the amount could be much higher.

Since taking the job in January, Homan has pushed for the reopening of family detention centers and dove headfirst into the mass deportation efforts..

Unsurprisingly, these businesses supplying the detention centers—like Geo—are reaping massive rewards from Homan’s work. And as the demand for more beds and facilities grows, these companies expect their profits to keep increasing.

In a meeting with investors, the chief executive for GEO said he expects this time to be an “unprecedented opportunity” to expand the business, according to the Post. The Florida-based company also provides deportation flights and surveillance for non-detained immigrants.

Homan and the rest of the administration awarded GEO and its competitor with contracts earlier this year to reopen more facilities to house undocumented immigrants.

Naturally, Homan, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and their teams have been doing an outstanding job on the PR front to push the concept that the people they are scooping up and imprisoning deserve inhumane treatment.

Last month, Homan’s team pitched up a line of mugshots in the background of where reporters deliver their news from the White House.

Homan even tried to come after Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York for educating immigrants on their constitutional rights when dealing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he incorrectly cast as her trying to “educate people how they evade law enforcement.”

As far as Homan’s previous work for Geo, a White House spokesperson told the Post that his work adheres to “the highest ethical standards” and that he left behind a “successful private career” to work on Trump’s team.

Homan claimed in December 2024 that he would recuse himself from decision making in any government contracts.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.