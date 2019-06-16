Trump Announces Tom Homan As New 'Border Czar' The Day Before He Turns Down The Job

On Friday, Donald Trump called into his favorite program, Fox & Friends, for a rambling 50 minute call. After all, the occupant of the Oval Office couldn't possibly have anything else to do, right? And in an effort, I presume, to redirect the media narrative off his multiple admissions of guilt of lawlessness in the George Stephanopoulos interview, Trump jumped into his tried-and-true campaign of the border crisis, announcing that he was making former acting ICE director Tom Homan his new 'border czar'.

But Tom Homan had not accepted any such position, and on Saturday, officially turned it down.

Homan, who previously served as Trump’s acting ICE chief, told Fox News host Neil Cavuto that he turned down the czar job when former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen offered it to him because he “didn’t think the job was structured right” and “didn’t have the proper authority.” “I think any sort of border czar needs to be a person who can coordinate an all-government response to the border,” Homan said. “So when I first had the discussions, that wasn’t the way it was set up and I certainly don’t want to come back and fail this President.” “I don’t think they should create another policy position that’s not going to have an effectiveness on this border, so as of right now, I have not accepted the job, but the discussions will continue,” he added.

Oopsies!

But....if Homan was offered the job by Nielsen and turned it down then, that means that he turned down the job at least two months ago, since Nielsen's final day with the Trump administration was April 10th. So it's not really a case of being premature with the announcement so much as it is just casting about desperately for something to discuss other than Trump's admission of criminal behavior.

It's amazing how many people will say they don't want to fail this president when he so clearly has no compunction about using them as pawns for his own needs.