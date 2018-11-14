Former ICE Director Applies For DHS Job Via Fox News?

Tom Homan, the former acting Director of ICE and Fox News contributor, who has been rumored to take over the DHS from Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, congratulated Fox News for disseminating Trump's propaganda.

Hey, that's their only job!

After being slapped on the back by Fox and Friends for possibly becoming the new chief of the Homeland Security, Brian Kilmeade discussed how, in his mind, Democrats are backing off of abolishing ICE.

Kilmeade asked, "How do you feel about that?"

Tom Homan replied, "With the help of Fox News, and myself, and the president, we're all just saying, look, abolishing ICE equals open borders, because, if you get into the country illegally, no one's going to look to for you to remove you, which is going to be a further enticement. You know, abolishing ICE is enticing people to come, sanctuary cities entice people to come."

Trump loves to hire any aggressive pundit he sees on Fox News. Homan is clearly applying for the job through the Fox News camera. That's how it's done!

The tough-talking lawman once recommended charging so-called sanctuary city politicians “with crimes” and has pugnaciously defended even Trump’s most controversial immigration moves, including separating children from their parents at the border.

Homan then fearmongered about the Democrats taking back the House because he erroneously said, "they don't want immigration enforcement."

And then he promoted the idea that some Democrats would love to shut down the DHS entirely.

See, two peas in a pod.