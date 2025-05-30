Leavitt Makes Sad Excuses For RFK Jr's Fake Report

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the seven fictitious studies contained in RFK Jr.'s MAHA report on chronic illness that was used to defend his policies as "formatting issues" and still defended its efficacy.

No credible agency head would deliver a significant government report using studies that do not exist as a cornerstone of its viability. And if they did they would be laughed out of Washington D.C.. This would especially be true if it affects the health of the entire nation.

Any competent HHS Secretary issuing a report on chronic disease would be checked, double-checked, and triple-checked before it would be ever released to the public. Not so with the Trump administration.

This is the Trump administration at its core. It's built on lies, conspiracies, chaos, and misinformation. Not only that, but the entire report may have been written by A.I..

REPORTER: A notice investigation found that the hallmark MAHA commission report that was released last week cites studies that appear to not exist. We know that because, in part, we reached out to some of the listed authors who said that they didn't write the studies cited.



So I want to ask, does the White House have confidence that the information coming from HHS can be trusted? LEAVITT: Yes, we have complete confidence in Secretary Kennedy and his team at HHS. I understand there were some formatting issues with the MAHA report that are being addressed and the report will be updated, but it does not negate the substance of the report, which as you know is one of the most transformative health reports that has ever been released by the federal government and is backed on good science that has never been recognized by the federal government. REPORTER: And a quick follow-up, can you talk about what tools or research goes into production of these kinds of reports?



For instance, is it AI that's used to put together these reports now? LEAVITT: I can't speak to that. I would defer you to the Department of Health and Human Services. What I know is just what I told you.

You can't format information. Formatting goes to presentation, not information itself. Even A.I. wouldn't include fictitious reports unless told to invent some.

How could the HHS department research and use studies that don't exist and then include them in RFK Junior's major report on chronic illness in America?

Earlier today, Conover wrote, "Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again"(MAHA) report is rife with errors, broken links, and nonexistent sources. It's as if his people thought they were cheating on a test, slapped a bunch of random shit on paper, and thought no one would notice even though he's in charge of our country's health."

You can't have conspiracy theorists in charge of anything in the federal government. RFK Jr, is an unqualified anti-vax jackass and this MAHA report is more proof that is so. .

I agree with Conover's last statement, "It's almost as if this administration is trying to kill us."