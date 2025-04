Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt continues to perform like an AI Barbie doll, void of any substance or humanity, while spinning nonsense.

Trump denigrated the office of the presidency by not going to the funeral of our fallen soldiers. instead playing golf over the weekend and preening to his adoring sycophants.

He played golf while destroying Americans’ savings and 401(k)s.

Every question she was asked, Leavitt gave a ridiculous answer.

Leavitt: "I do just want to point out one thing. Everybody in Washington, whether they want to admit it or not, knows that this president is right when it comes to tariffs and when it comes to trade." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-08T17:42:01.553Z

REPORTER: The justices also said the deportees are entitled to due process LEAVITT: That's not quite true — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-08T17:40:09.233Z

a correspondent in the White House briefing room refers to "the January 6 hostages" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-08T17:31:14.701Z

CNN's Alayna Treene: Is the administration concerned about Elon Musk and Peter Navarro sparring and what message this sends on tariffs? Karoline Leavitt: "Boys will be boys." — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T17:31:25.967Z

HABERMAN: Does the president endorse Lutnick's statement that 'the army of millions humans screwing in little screws to make iPhones,' that that kind of thing is gonna be moving to the US? LEAVITT: POTUS wants to increase manufacturing jobs here but he's also looking at advanced technologies — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-08T17:27:25.468Z

REPORTER: Can you explain the WH's evolution from 'this is not a negotiation on tariffs' to 'countries should push us and start negotiations'? LEAVITT: Both things can be true at the same time — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-08T17:20:23.031Z

Nuff' said.