American Trophy Hunter Becomes The Hunted As Buffalo Gores Him To Death

Asher Watkins, 52, was pursuing the buffalo on a reserve in South Africa when his quarry suddenly burst out of the bush, hitting him at 35mph and killing him almost immediately
By Ed ScarceAugust 8, 2025

Millionaire big game hunter Asher Watkins really liked killing things for sport, his Facebook page was filled with hundreds of pictures of him next to recently killed animals. Well, not anymore.

Animal Kingdom 1 - Big Game Hunter 0

Source: The Mirror

A big game hunter has been gored to death by the buffalo he was hunting for a trophy kill in South Africa.

Asher Watkins, 52, who made his millions trading ranches in the US, was on a £7,500 organised hunting safari last week with Coenraad Vermaak Safaris - stalking a 200 stone buffalo through the bush.

But the hunter became the hunted when the buffalo launched a fatal charge, killing him near instantly at the 50,000-acre Bambisana concession.

Locals refer to the buffalo found in the region, Cape buffalo, as the "Black Death" thanks to their record of causing around 200 fatalities each year and for killing more game hunters than lions, rhinos or crocodiles.

From his social media page, it's clear that Watkins was an avid hunter, and believed it was essential to preserve wildlife. His page shows him holding various trophies he'd collected over the years, including mountain lion and several deer.

