TRUMP Panics As FOX NEWS PUNDITS Turn On Him

Watching Fox News finally admit Trump’s economy is about as stable as a three-legged chair at a monster truck rally is like watching the Titanic’s band stop playing and start looking for life jackets. After years of pretending Trump's bankruptcies, tariffs, trade wars, deportations, unpredictability and stock market tantrums were part of a “4D chess” master plan, even they can’t polish this Trumpy turd anymore.

Fox pundits are reading off polling numbers like hostage victims blinking SOS, realizing outside MAGA rallies and Truth Social fever dreams, the American public isn’t enjoying Trump’s "economic genius." Worse--for Trump anyhow--some seem like they're getting sick of the non-stop lies, bullshit and idiot policy of diaper Don. The Wall Street Journal, another Murdoch property, called Trump's tariffs "the dumbest trade war ever."

And even worse than that, they're starting to speak out on Trump's obvious knee-padding for Putin and bias vs Zelensky. Brit Hume, The NY Post and others calling him, well, weak. If he loses Murdoch's entire universe of dunderheaded propagandists, he's in even more trouble than we thought. GOOD.

