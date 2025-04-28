TRUMP Panics As FOX NEWS PUNDITS Turn On Him

Watching Fox News finally admit Trump’s economy is about as stable as a three-legged chair at a monster truck rally is like watching the Titanic’s band stop playing and start looking for life jackets. After years of pretending Trump's bankruptcies, tariffs, trade wars, deportations, unpredictability and stock market tantrums were part of a “4D chess” master plan, even they can’t polish this Trumpy turd anymore.
By Cliff SchecterApril 28, 2025

Watching Fox News finally admit Trump’s economy is about as stable as a three-legged chair at a monster truck rally is like watching the Titanic’s band stop playing and start looking for life jackets. After years of pretending Trump's bankruptcies, tariffs, trade wars, deportations, unpredictability and stock market tantrums were part of a “4D chess” master plan, even they can’t polish this Trumpy turd anymore.

Fox pundits are reading off polling numbers like hostage victims blinking SOS, realizing outside MAGA rallies and Truth Social fever dreams, the American public isn’t enjoying Trump’s "economic genius." Worse--for Trump anyhow--some seem like they're getting sick of the non-stop lies, bullshit and idiot policy of diaper Don. The Wall Street Journal, another Murdoch property, called Trump's tariffs "the dumbest trade war ever."

And even worse than that, they're starting to speak out on Trump's obvious knee-padding for Putin and bias vs Zelensky. Brit Hume, The NY Post and others calling him, well, weak. If he loses Murdoch's entire universe of dunderheaded propagandists, he's in even more trouble than we thought. GOOD.

Note From Cliff: Thanks for watching the video, and please remember to support independent media, this time by SUBSCRIBING to my growing Substack, that at nearly 600,000 subscribers is starting to have influence (it certainly pissed off The Daily Caller this week, which was good fun).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon