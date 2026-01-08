SHOCKER: Tapper Actually Calls Out Lies From Trump, Noem!

On CNN, there was a minor miracle when Jake Tapper actually called out the lies being told by the Orange Menace and Secretary of Domestic Terrorism and Selfies (but I repeat myself) Kristi Noem regarding the murder of a Minneapolis woman by an ICEtapo goon.

First, Tapper went through the video of what happened that led up to the poor woman's murder. Then he played a clip of Noem's explanation of the events of the incident. Then the miracle happened:

TAPPER: So, that's what happened. Here is what the Trump administration is saying. The Department of Homeland Security, in charge of ICE, is claiming that rioters blocked ICE officers and, quote, one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them, unquote. And here is the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, this afternoon

NOEM It was an act of domestic terrorism. What happened was our ice officers were out in an enforcement action. They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis. They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him, and my understanding is, is that she was hit and is deceased. We're continuing to gather more information, but this goes to show the assaults that are on ICE officers and our law enforcement are under every single day. These vehicle rammings are domestic acts of terrorism. We're working with the Department of Justice to prosecute them as such. TAPPER: Obviously, we do not know what the pending investigations will reveal about this shooting, but to anyone with eyes, it's clear Secretary Noem's description is abjectly false. President Trump echoed Noem. he posted on Truth Social, quote, "The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully and viciously ran over the ice officer who seems to have shot her in self-defense," unquote. And President Trump included a version of this video. Trump's appears to be slowed down from the original he added, quote, it is hard to believe he, meaning the officer, is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital, unquote. The agent, of course, we should note after this incident, the one who shot her, the one that the president said was run over, we see him walking away from the vehicle. Many of these trump administration assertions are hotly disputed by witnesses on the scene. Minnesota public officials and frankly, the facts.

Can you freaking believe it?!

What's next? Tapper saying that Trump's invasion of Venezuela was wrong? That tariffs aren't working? That the OBBB is really a budget buster? Or even just asking where the hell are the Epstein files that should have been released weeks ago? The possibilities are endless. But don't hold your breath. This was most likely just a fluke and he'll go back to his bootlicking tomorrow.