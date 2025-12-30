Kristi Noem Sends ICE To Probe 'Rampant Fraud' In MN As Kash Patel Claims He's In Charge

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent ICE agents to Minnesota to investigate what she called "rampant fraud" — even after FBI Director Kash Patel suggested he was leading the investigation into allegations of daycare fraud in the Somali community.

"The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota," Patel explained in a Sunday post on X. "Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide."

"The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing," he added. "Furthermore, many are also being referred to immigrations officials for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible."

By Monday, it was unclear who was in charge of the investigation as Noem revealed that she had sent her own agents.

"Homeland Security Investigations @ICEGov are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud," Noem crowed on X. "More coming."