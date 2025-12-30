Kristi Noem Sends ICE To Probe 'Rampant Fraud' In MN As Kash Patel Claims He's In Charge

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent ICE agents to Minnesota to investigate what she called "rampant fraud" — even after FBI Director Kash Patel suggested he was leading the investigation into allegations of daycare fraud in the Somali community.
Kristi Noem Sends ICE To Probe 'Rampant Fraud' In MN As Kash Patel Claims He's In Charge
By David EdwardsDecember 30, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent ICE agents to Minnesota to investigate what she called "rampant fraud" — even after FBI Director Kash Patel suggested he was leading the investigation into allegations of daycare fraud in the Somali community.

"The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota," Patel explained in a Sunday post on X. "Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide."

"The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing," he added. "Furthermore, many are also being referred to immigrations officials for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible."

By Monday, it was unclear who was in charge of the investigation as Noem revealed that she had sent her own agents.

"Homeland Security Investigations @ICEGov are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud," Noem crowed on X. "More coming."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon