'Fakest Sh*t I've Ever Seen': Critics Aren't Buying DHS's Statement On ICE Shooter

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement after a suspect opened fire on a Dallas-area ICE office where detainees were gunned down. Conflicting reports have emerged since the news broke, and the typical propagators of fake news, such as Vice President J.D. Vance, were out in force on social media.

In the statement, it says, "Three detainees were shot. Two are deceased, and the other is in critical condition." However, just a couple of sentences later, it reads, "This was an attack on ICE law enforcement."

Just beneath that is a photo of the alleged suspect's shell casings, where "Anti-ICE" is written across one of them. That, too, is suspicious since we don't say, "Anti-ICE!" We say fuck ICE.

“Our prayers are with the families of those killed and our ICE law enforcement," Kristi Noem said. "This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE. For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed."

"This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences," she added. "Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families.”

Oh, fuck right off with that shit. No ICE agents were injured. Immigrants were shot down near a facility where they should have been protected. This administration is trying to gaslight us again. And Noem didn't even name the migrants who were murdered.

No one is buying it:

How convenient, the shooter exclusively kills and injures migrants but he was anti ICE.



I trust Kash Patel as much I trust Ghislaine Maxwell to babysit my kids.

Why is the Director of the FBI posting "evidence" of a crime in an ongoing investigation? I'm not into conspiracy theories, but that "ANTI ICE" on just one bullet is the fakest shit I've ever seen.

JD Vance is lying. No member of law enforcement was killed and it appears detainees were the target. All three people shot were detainees at the facility, an ICE spokesperson says. No ICE officers were hurt. 10 years of stoking anti-immigrant violence.

😂😂😂 the anti ICE message is “anti-ICE” written on one if the cartridges?



Not “fuck ICE” or “ICE are NAZIs”?



But “anti-ICE”?



How fucking gullible do you think everyone is?

So the shooter wrote Anti Ice on the bullets and then killed 2 detainees and ice agents. And then you tweet about it to spread a narrative. Do you think we're stupid?

So let me get this straight - three MIGRANTS were shot at an ICE detention facility and the bullets had "ANTI ICE" carved on them?



Was this done by the same FBI agent that wrote the texts between Tyler Robinson and his roommate?😂

The violent killings were are watching take place in the US are wrong But all of the victims of this shooting at the ICE facility were detainees *not ICE agents* And Donald Trump-parroting words used by Nazis-has repeatedly said immigrants are "vermin" "poisoning the blood of our country"

There is a reason we loathe ICE:

I have no idea who shot at the ICE facility or why, & hard to trust this FBI director. Murder is always inexcusable. Now, the idea that people are mad at ICE because of 'Democrats' rhetoric' & not because of daily videos of masked ICE agents assaulting people, including citizens, is for the birds.

Does the FBI usually release evidence photos on the day of a shooting?

So, because some nut with a gun shot some ICE *detainees* and supposedly scrawled the words "ANTI-ICE" on a shell, it means that everyone must stop protesting the abduction of random people off the streets by unidentified masked men under color of law? Well, ok then. #shutyourmouthscitizens

Unfortunately, everything this administration says needs to be scrutinized. And this wasn't even a good try. Also, fuck ICE.