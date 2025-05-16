Trump Admin 'Investigating' James Comey For Posting A Photo Of Seashells

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel, co-President Laura Loomer, and Trump's failson Don Jr, are up in arms over a photo James Comey posted on Instagram of some seashells on a beach arranged in the numbers "86 47," writing, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

To 86 someone from a bar (ask Pete Kegsbreath about that), you throw them out. In restaurant lingo, it means to cancel a menu item. At a restaurant, it means the establishment is out of cheddar broccoli soup. It does not mean they want to assassinate the soup. In Trump World, it means Comey is calling for Donald's assassination -- even though Trump himself posted a photo during the campaign depicting Joe Biden tied up and gagged in the back of a truck.

Because of MAGA's pearl-clutching, Comey deleted the photo and issued a statement on Instagram saying, "I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn't realize some folks associated those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind, so I took the post down."

Trump weighed in on Fox News, saying, “He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know ... that meant ‘assassination.’ ”

“Our country’s become respected again, and all this, and he’s calling for the assassination of the president,” he added.

Still, the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service are investigating the matter. Your tax dollars at work, you guys. (Also, the FBI and DHS have yet to present their budgets to Congress in accordance with federal law.)

Tulsi wants Comey imprisoned over the photo.

Watters: Do you believe Comey should be in jail?



Gabbard: I do… Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and put behind bars for this pic.twitter.com/qafhtUJP7a — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2025

But it's OK when MAGA does it.

MAGA Logic:



8646 = Impeach Biden



8647 = kill Trump pic.twitter.com/TlZuaGUlLM — Agent Self FBI (@RetroAgent12) May 16, 2025

Remember when Trump posted an image of President Biden hogtied — and Posobiec an 86 46, stop with the performative bullshit about Comey‘s post being a threat to Trump’s life. pic.twitter.com/mlNTDFCY7y — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) May 16, 2025

Oops….MAGAs will say that when they went around posting "8646" and wearing the shirts that it was completely different from what Comey posted pic.twitter.com/Gg4EtmxLl7 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 16, 2025

MAGA should be giving Comey a fucking medal for handing Trump the 2016 race, but they want him locked up since he's now a critic of their president.

MAGA needs to be 86'd.