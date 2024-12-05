Lumpy's FBI Pick Successfully Hacked By Foreign Spies. Seems Important!

Kash Patel, Donald's pick to run the FBI, was recently told by the bureau that he had been targeted as part of an Iranian hack. Interestingly, aside from Patel being a dangerous pick, Donald himself has been told by the bureau in the past that he is "one of the top targets" of Iran.

CNN reports:

Hackers are believed to have accessed at least some of Patel's communications, according to one of the sources.

Trump transition spokesman Alex Pfeiffer declined to comment specifically on the hack in a statement to CNN.

"Kash Patel was a key part of the first Trump administration's efforts against the terrorist Iranian regime and will implement President Trump's policies to protect America from adversaries as the FBI Director," Pfeiffer said in the statement.

Foreign hackers have targeted members of Trump's inner circle in recent months. Last month, the FBI informed Todd Blanche, one of Trump's lead attorneys and now his pick to be deputy attorney general, that his cellphone was tapped by Chinese hackers, three sources familiar with the matter previously told CNN. The Chinese government has denied US allegations that it is behind that hack.

Blanche was the second Trump attorney believed to be targeted by foreign hackers. CNN reported in August that attorney Lindsey Halligan was targeted as part of a separate Iranian hacking effort.

Donald Trump Jr. has also said he was notified by the FBI that he was "one of the top targets" of Iran.