Fox Hosts Bash Dem Polling, But Tarlov Turns The Tables

Fox's Jessica Tarlov delivered some brutal poll numbers on Trump during a segment where they were bashing Democrats for being unpopular.

Bashing Democrats and trying to paint them as being as bad or worse than Republicans, along with pushing their latest conspiracy theory (thanks Jake Tapper) that there was some grand coverup about Biden's cognitive state, are two of the network's favorite pastimes, in between showing complete fealty to Trump and pretending he's sane.

Jessica Tarlov Rattles off Brutal Trump Poll Numbers on Fox News: ‘Does Not Bode Well’ for Republicans:

“The truth is that the Democrats are very unpopular,” Tarlov said before explaining that the president is underwater on several major issues. “But so is a lot of what Donald Trump has been doing. So, in polling, Marquette, Fox News, all the goodies, he is down 16 on the economy, down 14 on foreign policy, 26 on handling tariffs, and 32 on cost-of-living. And this reconciliation bill that they’re trying to pass through the Senate right now has opposition from more senators than they can handle.” She went on to note that Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have been less than enthusiastic about the legislation. At this point, Paul is a straight-up “no.” “So, if this is the big ticket item,” Tarlov continued, “that we’re gonna give tax cuts to the wealthy and we’re gonna take away food assistance and Medicaid, so we’re hurting the poor to help the rich, that does not bode well for 2026 for the Republicans or for 2028.”

This was met by her cohost Greg Gutfeld insisting that the cuts to Medicaid were necessary because they need to reduce the deficit, and him steamrolling Tarlov when she tried to point out that the bill actually increases it.

They can lie all they want about the supposed "necessity" for these cuts to pay for their tax cuts for the rich, but good luck with that if they manage to get it passed. The bill is going to do real damage to a whole lot of these Republicans' constituents, to rural hospitals, and to the working poor all across the country.

Trump's popularity is tanking for good reason, and eventually he'll take the rest of the party down with him. And Tarlov is absolutely right about how this bodes for Republicans in the next two elections.