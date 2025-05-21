'A Dream Come True': Jesse Watters Giddy Over Dem Getting Arrested

Jesse Watters talked over Jessica Tarlov to describe the arrest of Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver as “a dream come true" on Fox News' The Five. Watters claimed that Democrats “started this” when law enforcement raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after he refused to return our country's most sensitive documents.

"They thought they could get away with it because they've been breaking the law and getting away with it for years," Watters insisted, Media Matters reports. "That day is over. They think, these people at Biden's Justice Department, are afraid of a little controversy?"

"They think Kash, Bongino, Bondi, Pirro, Alina Habba are afraid of what the media is going to say if they arrest a Democrat for breaking the law?" he asked. "You guys have no idea how much fun we're having. This is a dream come true."

Somehow, he suggested that Tarlov "raided Trump's house."

"Jessica, you started this. You raided Trump's house. You put shackles on Navarro," he said. "People were walking around the Capitol peacefully and patriotically, and they're in prison for two years. She broke the law -- "

Talov asked, "You're actually saying January 6 was patriotic and peaceful?".

"She broke the law on camera with a few forearm shivers," he claimed. "This linebacker really put her weight into it, Jessica. There's nowhere to run and there's nowhere to hide."

He wasn't done lying.

"You're having margaritas with MS-13 and you're trying to bust out illegal alien rapists from prison, and you think the public backs you?" he lied. "Trump survived lawfare because he had a lot of cash. Does McIver have money?"

Alina Habba, Donald's personal attorney and the interim U.S. Attorney of New Jersey, announced the charges against the Democrat. She's a shitty attorney, and an equally shitty human being. It's interesting when Jesse tries to take on Tarlov, and as usual, his argument is packed full of lies.

The complaint alleges that McIver attempted to stop the arrest of Democratic Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. However, charges against the mayor were dropped. So, I think McIver won't be locked up.

McIver is not going to back down: