Alina Habba: Billionaires Are Going To Run The Country Like They Ran Their Businesses

I don't think bragging that the guy who declared bankruptcy 6 times is going to run the country the way he ran his businesses is quite the flex she thinks it is.

Trump spokesperson Alina Habba made an appearance on this Friday's Jesse Watters Primetime, and bragged about what Trump and his DOGE Brothers have in mind for the country.

WATTERS: We're liking the cabinet. People are intrigued by it, and the way they're rolling it out and also the personalities. It looks like you have one group that are, let's just say they're well to do, and they've been very successful and they're looking to take this country into the next... almost millennium when you think about the kind of things they're getting their hands on.

And then you have another crew, you can call them the Crusaders. They're gonna go in there and they're gonna knock some heads together and they're gonna bring out all of the scallywags, and the evil doers to make sure we have a clean government again.

Do you kind of see that the way he's positioned his team?

HABBA: It's absolutely what it is. If you look at the fact that we have billionaires who have created companies now helping to clean up a bad economy, clean up a government where we don't have efficient spending, and run the country like they run their businesses... much like Donald Trump. That's why he's a billionaire.

And then you have the other side, the Kash Patels, the Pete Hegseths, the people that they're hitting hard because they know they're going to come, in fire, you clean up and make you be accountable. And that's where the pardons come in.

But I can tell you Donald Trump and his entire cabinet and team are going to clean up America so fast, our heads will be spinning and it will be the best thing that's ever happened to our country.

He has a lot of work to do, but he's already working and that's the truth, and like you said, Joe is asleep at the wheel already.