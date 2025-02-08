Fox Liars Pretend Only Thing Musk Is Gutting Is DEI

If you're wondering why you're Fox-watching Crazy Uncle Liberty believes that Musk and his DOGE brothers are the greatest thing since white on rice, it's because he's been watching this bullshit.

Jesse Watters has been singing Trump and President Musk's praises since the carnage began, because there's nothing too crazy that can possibly come out of Trump's mouth that Watters won't try to justify as long as it makes liberals angry.

Watters brought on Chris Rufo, who was one of the earliest political operatives to attack the left over "critical race theory" and DEI, and asked him what he thought about Musk's purge at USAID.

Watters and Rufo proceeded to pretend that the only thing Musk has gutted at the agency are its DEI programs, as both of them rattled off similar examples to those given by White House spokesliar Karoline Leavitt, which have been debunked here by PolitiFact: Claims about Politico, ‘DEI musical’ and USAID spending distort the facts



WATTERS: All right, Chris, you know a lot about this DEI corruption gravy train. So if you have some lesbian Sesame Street episode in Baghdad for 20 mil, where is that 20 million actually going? RUFO: Well, we, we know exactly where these kind of grants go. They are padding the pockets of left-wing activists in the United States and abroad. The government is the single largest benefactor of left-wing ideologies anywhere on the planet. These are ideologies that are popular nowhere except for a few pockets of East Coast and West Coast cities. But when the public sees waste, the left sees patronage. That's exactly what this is. They're taking hard earned taxpayer cash from every Trump voter in the United States, and they're giving it to the gender theorists, they're giving it to the critical race ideologies, they're giving it to the DEI activists. Trump is right to shut it down. Elon Musk is exactly the man for the job. He's laser focused. I was at the White House yesterday and everyone is buzzing about these DOGE boys going in and getting the keys to the castle, rooting out this waste, and that's why the left is squealing because they're losing their lifeline and they're losing the only way that they can survive. WATTERS: So this money is like a meal plan for the liberal army, and you send it, let's say, to a, what's that like a DEI opera in Ireland. So that's like what? Joe Biden's cousins opera? Is that how this works? RUFO: Yeah, it could be. I would actually love to see the opera. That would be something fun to watch. But look, there's no shortage of examples. I saw one last night on the database that was teaching transgender, pansexual, and non-binary people in New York City how to farm vegetables. It's not really clear where they making a pansexual plantation. I'm not really sure what it was, but the fact is, is that the reason that left-wing activists can show up on a Tuesday morning in protest in any major city is because the government is paying their bills through these NGOs. The American people should not stand for it. It's time to shut it down. WATTERS: I didn't know the soil was so fertile here in Manhattan. What is a pansexual, by the way? RUFO: A pansexual is someone who appreciates and loves all different bodies, sexualities and identities. It's essentially taking the bar and putting it all the way to the bottom. If it moves, if it breathes, they're interested. WATTERS: Okay. I'm scared that you know that Rufo, but thank you for answering accurately. RUFO: Only through research, not through personal experience, Jesse.

No mention, of course, that what Musk and Trump are doing is illegal. No mention of the real economic damage being done already with the reckless behavior. No mention of the chaos they caused and the courts having to step in. No mention of the security risks and Musk's conflicts of interest. No mention of what else is next.

It's all fun and games over at Fox as long as the Democrats are angry. I keep wondering how long they can keep this up once the economic damage starts hitting their viewers, and at the rate Musk and Trump are going, it's not going to take long.