Rep. Stansbury Gives Republicans The Earful They Deserve

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) nicely framed Musk and Trump’s actions as harmful attacks on Americans made while their enablers, like Speaker Mike Johnson, partied and pretended otherwise.

As an aide held up a photo of Speaker Mike Johnson partying with Donald and Melania Trump, Stansbury noted that Johnson had told the media that the Musk/Trump funding freezes wouldn’t hurt real Americans.

“Millions of real Americans were sent into total chaos, and our states had to go to the courts to shut down your federal funding freeze,” Stansbury said.

She went on to lay out the damage, then pinned it squarely on the shocking and cavalier malfeasance of Unelected President Elon Musk and Golfing Puppet Donald Trump:

STANSBURY: While Trump was golfing, the Medicaid systems were shut down and locked out. Hospitals and clinics were wondering if they were going to be able to keep their doors open. Food assistance and homeless programs across New Mexico were shut out of their grant programs that keep families literally fed and off the streets. Head Starts, preschools and children's programs were wondering if they were going to be able to make payroll the next day or by the end of the week. And while Elon Musk and a group of teenage software engineers were hacking your personal data at the Treasury Department, shutting down DOJ, the CIA, USAID and ending diversity initiatives in the military, saying that the United States military could not honor Dr Martin Luther King, our proud military personnel and veterans who put their lives on the line every day for this country, were wondering if they were going to get their paychecks and veterans benefits. So, colleagues, we are not clutching our pearls or hyperventilating. We are defending the millions of Americans who are under attack: the federal employees, the mothers, the fathers, the grandfathers being put out on leave, advocating for the people of color, the women, the members of our LGBTQ+, and yes, our trans community, who are under fire right now, under the guise of canceling DEI programs, under the guise of so called undoing social engineering, after years of progress in this country, We are defending the proud federal service members who defend our national security who serve our communities, and keep our economy running.

Stansbury next called out the Republicans as either deceitful or totally out of touch:

STANSBURY: I want to tell you something. The American people are terrified. And if you are that out of touch with your people, then you should talk to your constituents.

A round of applause for Rep. Stansbury. Then, somebody, please take this to Joe Rogan and every other platform you can get on.