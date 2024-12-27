Furious Democratic Rep COMPLETELY NUKES Trump's "Modern McCarthyism"

Yep, Rep. Melanie Stansbury did what Democrats are supposed to do, and took it to JD Vance and his fellow MAGA stooges for wanting to create a "blacklist" of government employees not loyal enough to the Trump cult. Therefore, they must be "purged." Stanbury educated anyone listening as she ripped into thugs like Vance and The Heritage Foundation, for their Project 2025 attempt to use "McCarthyism" to force out government employees not deemed sufficiently loyal to Donald Trump. This is part of their plan, you see, to load our government bureaucracy w loyal loons by engaging in the worst abuses of late Senator and scoundrel, Republican Joseph R. McCarthy of Wisconsin.

These government positions are supposed to be apolitical by nature, as one of many separations of power that attempts to ensure no one group or party becomes too powerful. It is protection against a one-party state, which, o course, is Trump, Vance, Musk, The Heritage Foundation and the GOP as an entity's ultimate goal.

So, yes, in the year 2024, Trumpers want to create a list of those never allowed to work again in government--because they won't kiss Trump's big orange seat warmer, while filling agencies with the dangerous and completely unqualified (heckuva Job, Vance-y!).