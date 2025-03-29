Marco Rubio: People Deemed 'Unproductive' Sent To Prison

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said people deemed 'unproductive' to America were sent to El Salvador prison. Straight out of the Nazi playbook.
By RedStateRachelMarch 29, 2025

At a March 28 press conference, the American Secretary of State sounded like a Nazi. I am not being dramatic, simply stating facts. Reporters asked Marco Rubio about Trump operatives snatching people off the street and sending them to prison.

Secretary of State Rubio said that the United States sent a “combination of people” who were “not productive to the United States” and who were “removable” by law to the brutal prisons in El Salvador.

Rubio's words are straight out of Nazi Germany. Here's a tweet from the Auschwitz Museum explaining how the Nazis handled "unproductive" people

" During selections of deported Jews, SS doctors sent to gas chambers everyone who in their opinion was unfit to work: babies and children (up to certain age or height), pregnant women, older people as well as people with visible disabilities or who simply looked weak & sick."

Fascism is here and they aren't even trying to hide it.

