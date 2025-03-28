This Is Not America: Masked Trump Operatives Snatch Young Turkish Student Off The Street

In a horrific display of authoritarianism and fascism, two days ago US immigration authorities literally abducted Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk's off the streets of Boston in handcuffs.

This is not America.

Rumeysa Ozturk was not a threat, nor has she broken any laws to warrant such a show of force with agents wearing balaclava-like masks to cover up their faces. This is something we would see in Putin's Russia.

Then the Trump administration lies began to flow:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a post on X authorities determined Ozturk "engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans." "A visa is a privilege, not a right," McLaughlin said. She did not specify what specific activities were engaged in by Ozturk, a Fulbright Scholar and student in Tufts' doctoral program for Child Study and Human Development who had been in the country on an F-1 visa to study.

What activities did Ozturk engage in? Having an opinion not in line with the MAGA cult.

In March 2024, Ozturk cowrote an op-ed in the school’s newspaper in which she criticized Tufts’ response to a student government group’s call for the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel because of the conflict in Gaza, among other demands. “Credible accusations against Israel include accounts of deliberate starvation and indiscriminate slaughter of Palestinian civilians and plausible genocide,” the op-ed says.

Reuters reports, "The The top U.S. diplomat confirmed the State Department revoked Ozturk's visa but did not address details when asked what specific actions Ozturk had taken that merited such a move."

Seeing these thugs in action in this video, I can only imagine Stephen Miller and Tom 'General Zod' Homan getting stiffies watching their brown shirts in action.