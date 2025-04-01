Trump Admin Won't Return Father It Sent To El Salvador Prison In 'Error'

This is horrifying.
Trump Admin Won't Return Father It Sent To El Salvador Prison In 'Error'
Credit: Wikipedia/Public domain
By Conover KennardApril 1, 2025

The Trump administration admitted that it had deported a Maryland father with protected legal status and mistakenly sent him to an El Salvador mega prison. However, the administration said U.S. courts lack jurisdiction to order his return.

"Through administrative error, Abrego-Garcia was removed from the United States to El Salvador," a top ICE official wrote in a statement to a federal judge.

Politico reports:

He was arrested by ICE on March 12 and sent to El Salvador on March 15, where his wife recognized him in a video showing the shackled and shaven prisoners being arrayed by Salvadoran authorities.

The Trump administration now says there’s nothing it can do to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to U.S. custody. The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to reject a petition by Abrego Garcia’s attorneys to seek his return to United States custody, saying the Trump administration has no power to force El Salvador to facilitate that demand — and that the courts have no authority to issue such an order.

JD Vance doubled down, saying it's "gross to get fired up" over this. He falsely wrote on Xitter that Garcia is "a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here."

The Trump administration called it an “administrative error.” But that error led to a nightmare for Maryland Resident Abrego Garcia.

Sen. Cory Booker (@booker.senate.gov) 2025-04-01T13:11:33.051Z

So the administration ADMITS it mistakenly arrested and sent a father to El Salvador, but then can’t right the wrong because, well, he’s in El Salvador?

Is this right?

Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.bsky.social) 2025-04-01T15:02:26.424Z

So, the Trump administration admits it was an "error," but Vance is still running with the lie. This further proves why due process is vital.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon