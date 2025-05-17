C&L's Late Night Music Club With Lorde: 'Solar Power'

Lorde is ready to release a new album called "Virgin", but I'm hitting up her last album with this track called Solar Power from 2021.

Rolling Stone:

The title track led off Lorde’s album cycle, a Jack Johnson-y slice of commercial sunshine pop that embraced some of the lush harmonies of her previous two albums but pivoted far away from the underlying darkness. The rest of Solar Power has the same approach in mind: Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers fill out the background vocals on a mix of Laurel Canyon-esque acoustic cuts and serene ballads.

--

We are seeing the impact of her first two albums, which absolutely dominate popular music. Her influence has left an indelible mark on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and even Billie Eilish, who hit the same notes on how taxing celebrity can be before they even hit their twenties. We are hearing a version of Lorde everywhere nowadays, but Lorde herself can’t hear any of it with all those seashells pressed to her ears, listening deep for the sounds of crashing waves in the distance. She’s figuring out her life in real time, chipping away at who she is and who she could be through her music. And has enlightenment been found? No, she professes, but she’s trying.