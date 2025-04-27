No Más

A cartoon for April 27, 2025
By RattApril 27, 2025

No más, indeed. When will Trumpers be held accountable for disappearing people without so much as a hearing? I do see glimmers of compliance on the horizon, especially since the Supreme Court voted 9-0 for them to stop this madness.

Which is why, in my opinion, they arrested the Wisconsin judge on Friday. They wanted to control the news cycle and strike fear into the heart of judges, so they decided to stage a bogus arrest.

Immigration isn't playing well for Trump right now, and it's his strongest issue. Let's make him look as weak as he really is. A strong president could pick up the phone and have García back here in a heartbeat. Trump is just a weak little coward who likes to cosplay being president.

How's your Sunday morning going? Here's your cartoon and open thread. Let me know what's happening in the comments.

- Karoli

