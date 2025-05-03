REPUBLICAN MS-13 Connection EXPOSED What You Need To Know

Well that's it, we have proof--and it didn't take long--that Donald Trump is an active member of MS-13! That's what's cool about due process now consisting of only a photo-shopped image of someone, it means once you have that, you know he's a dangerous gang member and we should send his ass straight off to CECOT to hang out with his buddies in the beautiful environs of San Salvador. l

And if Trump is isn MS-13, I dunno, I've seen some pretty suspicious pictures of Caroline Leavitt, so I gotta believe she's in on it too. It's nice that totally non-real, photo-shopped pictures are enough these days. It makes the waste of time with all these processes like law enforcement and courts so much more convenient when you can go right around them, or just ignore that they exist! Thanks, Mr. Trump!