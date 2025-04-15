Stephen Miller Melts Down While Lying About Kilmar Garcia

More "alternative facts" from this administration. What do they do when things don't go their way and the Supreme Court rules unanimously against them? Just flat out lie about it, of course.

The Trump administration is defying the courts after the Supreme Court ruled they needed to "facilitate" Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return after he was illegally deported to be tortured in El Salvador, but you'd never know that listening to Trump advisor Stephen Miller's meltdown on Fox this Monday:

Miller appeared on Fox News on Monday, telling “America’s Newsroom” host Bill Hemmer he needed to “correct” the record.

“First, we won the Supreme Court case already, 9-0,” Miller said.

But the Supreme Court did not rule “9-0.” Instead, justices issued an unsigned opinion, without any dissents on the record, last week that said steps must be taken to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.

The Trump administration claims that Abrego Garcia is affiliated with the gang MS-13. However, Abrego Garcia, a sheet metal worker who is married to a U.S. citizen, is under an immigration court’s protective order, first issued in 2019, that kept him out of El Salvador. His attorneys said this was because he was fleeing gang violence. He has not been charged with any crimes in the U.S.

A “judge said unconscionably the president and his administration would have to go into El Salvador and extradite one of their own citizens,” Miller said Monday. “That would be kidnapping.”

“We would have to kidnap an El Salvador citizen against the will of his government and fly him back to America,” he added. “An unimaginable invasion of El Salvador.”

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered prosecutors on Friday to provide daily updates about Abrego Garcia’s status. On Saturday, the Justice Department filed one update alerting the judge that he was still “alive and secure” in the prison in El Salvador. Also on Saturday, prosecutors for the Trump administration told a federal judge the courts had “no authority” to tell the executive branch how it should conduct its foreign affairs or how it should “engage with a foreign sovereign.”

Miller insisted to Hemmer that Abrego Garcia was not “mistakenly sent to El Salvador.”

“This was the right person sent to the right place,” he said.

That comment contradicts what several officials, including the Justice Department’s own lawyers, have previously said.