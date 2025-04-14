El Salvador’s President Refuses To Return Man Who Was Mistakenly Deported

In an appearance at the White House with co-president Trump, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador said his country would not order the return of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported, and Donald's administration previously admitted that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who has a wife and child, was deported in "error."

The Trump administration has been fighting for days against a judge’s order to return a wrongfully deported Maryland man to the United States. But this meeting in the Oval Office was the most clear example yet that Trump had no intention of returning Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the United States, despite the Supreme Court instructions the U.S. government to take steps to return the Salvadoran migrant. Trump and Stephen Miller essentially scoffed at the Supreme Court’s ability to direct the administration to take any action on foreign policy and made clear that if anyone was going to return Garcia to the United States, it would have to be Bukele. Bukele rejected any notion he would return the father of three who has no criminal record.

Michael Kozak, a senior official in the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said yesterday that Garcia is "alive" but will remain at the notorious mega-torture prison.

Donald once again said in the Oval Office meeting that he was open to sending American citizens convicted of violent crimes to Bukele’s prison in El Salvador.

Trump had a similar response when Bukele first offered to jail convicted American criminals in February. “I’m all for it,” Trump said, adding that his attorney general was studying whether the idea was legally feasible. “If it’s a homegrown criminal, I have no problem, no,” he said, adding: “I’m talking about violent people. I’m talking about really bad people.”

Oh, that should go down well. As reported earlier, as part of Donald's mass deportation efforts, the Department of Homeland Security has given Nicole Micheroni, an immigration attorney born in Newton, Massachusetts, seven days to leave the U.S. "It is time for you to leave the United States," the official email said.

And this isn't going to stop.

Last night, another 10 criminals from the MS-13 and Tren de Aragua Foreign Terrorist Organizations arrived in El Salvador.



The alliance between @POTUS and President @nayibbukele has become an example for security and prosperity in our hemisphere. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 13, 2025

Are these men really in gangs? Due process would have answered that question. They need to send Garcia home to his wife and children. Donald ignores the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling to "facilitate" Garcia's return. On the other hand, the Supreme Court gave the felon immunity for any crimes committed while in office. Now, the U.S. can disappear people from their communities. We can expect more of this.