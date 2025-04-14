El Salvador’s President Refuses To Return Man Who Was Mistakenly Deported

Trump seemed pleased about that.
Credit: White House/Flickr/public domain
By Conover KennardApril 14, 2025

In an appearance at the White House with co-president Trump, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador said his country would not order the return of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported, and Donald's administration previously admitted that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who has a wife and child, was deported in "error."

Via The New York Times:

The Trump administration has been fighting for days against a judge’s order to return a wrongfully deported Maryland man to the United States. But this meeting in the Oval Office was the most clear example yet that Trump had no intention of returning Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the United States, despite the Supreme Court instructions the U.S. government to take steps to return the Salvadoran migrant. Trump and Stephen Miller essentially scoffed at the Supreme Court’s ability to direct the administration to take any action on foreign policy and made clear that if anyone was going to return Garcia to the United States, it would have to be Bukele. Bukele rejected any notion he would return the father of three who has no criminal record.

Michael Kozak, a senior official in the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said yesterday that Garcia is "alive" but will remain at the notorious mega-torture prison.

Donald once again said in the Oval Office meeting that he was open to sending American citizens convicted of violent crimes to Bukele’s prison in El Salvador.

Trump had a similar response when Bukele first offered to jail convicted American criminals in February. “I’m all for it,” Trump said, adding that his attorney general was studying whether the idea was legally feasible. “If it’s a homegrown criminal, I have no problem, no,” he said, adding: “I’m talking about violent people. I’m talking about really bad people.”

Oh, that should go down well. As reported earlier, as part of Donald's mass deportation efforts, the Department of Homeland Security has given Nicole Micheroni, an immigration attorney born in Newton, Massachusetts, seven days to leave the U.S. "It is time for you to leave the United States," the official email said.

And this isn't going to stop.

Are these men really in gangs? Due process would have answered that question. They need to send Garcia home to his wife and children. Donald ignores the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling to "facilitate" Garcia's return. On the other hand, the Supreme Court gave the felon immunity for any crimes committed while in office. Now, the U.S. can disappear people from their communities. We can expect more of this.

The president of the United States and the president of El Salvador have conspired to kidnap a man and hold him hostage in an El Salvador prison. This criminality ignores the rule of law and thumbs its nose at a Supreme Court ruling to facilitate his return.

Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) 2025-04-14T17:04:40.050Z

