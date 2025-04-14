Trump Admin: The Maryland Man We Kidnapped Is Still Alive. No Worries!

A Maryland man, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who has a wife and child and was wrongly deported to El Salvador, is alive and still detained in the country at the country's notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, the Trump administration alleged in a filing to a federal judge on Saturday. This fits the legal definition of kidnapping since Garcia has no criminal history and was granted protection in 2019 from being deported due to concerns for his safety if he were to return to El Salvador.

Michael Kozak, a senior official in the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said he is "alive" but will remain at the mega-prison.

"It is my understanding based on official reporting from our Embassy in San Salvador that Abrego Garcia is currently being held in the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador," Kozak writes. "He is alive and secure in that facility. He is detained pursuant to the sovereign, domestic authority of El Salvador."

“Based on official reporting," eh?

Der Gröpenfuhrer said last weekend he would “love” to send American criminals there — and would even be “honored” to, depending on “what the law says," Rolling Stone reports. So, it's OK to deport Americans now. This is why habeas corpus is vital, and Donald has dismissed due process.

And we, as taxpayers, are paying for this shitshow. As part of a deal reached between Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and Trump, the U.S. is paying the Central American country $6 million to hold the deportees.

If Kristi Noem can do a photo-op in front of the mega-prison, then someone from the Trump administration can get their ass down there to free the man they kidnapped, and return Garcia to his wife and child.

This is what a Constitutional crisis looks like:

Trump now saying — contrary to his previous statements and those of federal officials — that people removed from the U.S. to El Salvador are in the “sole custody” of El Salvador — Anna Bower (@annabower.bsky.social) 2025-04-12T22:52:11.707Z

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the Trump administration, whose officials admit that Garcia was wrongly deported to El Salvador, must "facilitate" his release, and they are not doing that. I see a massive lawsuit in their future.

Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia's attorneys ask a federal judge to initiate the process for possibly holding the Trump admin in contempt for failing to "facilitate" his return.



They use Trump's comments yesterday against him at the top the motion.



Doc… pic.twitter.com/2d0TjsVOLD — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 12, 2025

the transfer to El Salvador of US deportees is, per Pres Bukele, a straight up contract that has “nothing to do w/foreign policy.” The fees we are paying makes their entire prison system “sustainable.” Don’t see how US can make argument that bringing A-G back is some sensitive foreign policy matter — Harry Litman (@harrylitman.bsky.social) 2025-04-12T22:59:32.929Z

Marco Rubio just announced 10 more people were sent to be imprisoned in CECOT. They were flown there from Gitmo to be imprisoned potentially for life based not on any crime for which they were convicted, but on unproven allegations of gang membership with no due process. This is not lawful. — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) 2025-04-13T16:16:06.854Z