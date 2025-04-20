Trump Shows Doctored Photo Of Abrego Garcia To Justify Illegal Detention

Despite the outward defiance, there is no doubt the public pressure is having its intended effect on the Trump administration over its stupid and court-defying refusal to return Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. after admitting it made a mistake in deporting him to El Salvador.

In fact, I’m smelling a bit of panic in the White House, especially as Golfer-in-Chief and Musk/Miller Puppet Trump is sliding in the polls. On Friday evening, we learned that Abrego Garcia was moved out of El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison and moved to a lower-security detention facility. That was after Sen. Chris Van Hollen went to El Salvador and refused to take no for an answer about meeting with the prisoner.

It's no surprise, though, that Trump is so triggered by his own administration’s bungling that he has resorted to just making s**t up.

Via Mediaite:

On Friday, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform with an image purporting to be Abrego Garcia’s left hand. It features tattoos on his fingers that government officials previously described: a marijuana leaf, a smiley face, a cross, and a skull. But in the image Trump is holding, “MS-13” is now spelled across the knuckles. … However, Matt Novak of Gizmodo pointed out on BlueSky that a photo of Abrego Garcia with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) from Thursday clearly shows the deportee’s left hand. The characters “MS-13” are nowhere to be found.

Mediaite brought the receipts: