Trump Shows Doctored Photo Of Abrego Garcia To Justify Illegal Detention

Obviously, Trump can't come up with any real proof that Kilmar Abrego Garcia deserved to be deported.
Trump Shows Doctored Photo Of Abrego Garcia To Justify Illegal Detention
Credit: Truth Social
By NewsHound EllenApril 20, 2025

Despite the outward defiance, there is no doubt the public pressure is having its intended effect on the Trump administration over its stupid and court-defying refusal to return Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. after admitting it made a mistake in deporting him to El Salvador.

In fact, I’m smelling a bit of panic in the White House, especially as Golfer-in-Chief and Musk/Miller Puppet Trump is sliding in the polls. On Friday evening, we learned that Abrego Garcia was moved out of El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison and moved to a lower-security detention facility. That was after Sen. Chris Van Hollen went to El Salvador and refused to take no for an answer about meeting with the prisoner.

It's no surprise, though, that Trump is so triggered by his own administration’s bungling that he has resorted to just making s**t up.

Via Mediaite:

On Friday, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform with an image purporting to be Abrego Garcia’s left hand. It features tattoos on his fingers that government officials previously described: a marijuana leaf, a smiley face, a cross, and a skull. But in the image Trump is holding, “MS-13” is now spelled across the knuckles.

However, Matt Novak of Gizmodo pointed out on BlueSky that a photo of Abrego Garcia with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) from Thursday clearly shows the deportee’s left hand. The characters “MS-13” are nowhere to be found.

Mediaite brought the receipts:

"The tattoo speculation started swirling after US Attorney General Pam Bondi released documents earlier this week alleging Abrego Garcia was an active MS-13 member [...] The documents, though, don’t make any mention of Abrego Garcia brandishing any MS-13-affiliated tattoos."

Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2025-04-18T22:22:43.825Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon